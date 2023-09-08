These are the best 30 employers in Illinois, according to new Forbes rankings

Companies across a wide variety of industries - from technology to agriculture to medicine - have made a list of the best employers in Illinois, according to state-by-state rankings compiled by Forbes.

The business magazine in late August released its fifth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State, providing readers a look at which companies are nearby options for those seeking employment, whether out of work or looking for a change. Through a partnership with the market research firm Statista, Forbes surveyed 70,000 workers at companies in all 50 states and the District Columbia regarding working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, company image, the potential for development and much more, according to the company.

A total of 1,392 organizations made at least one state's list, with more than 250, including Google, Costco and others, being ranked in multiple states, including Illinois.

According to the rankings, here are the top 30 employers in Illinois:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Google Apple Salesforce John Deere Northwestern University University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Thermo Fisher Scientific Aisin World Corp. of America Costco Wholesale Northrop Grumman Northwestern Medicine Microsoft Rush University Rush University Medical Center Boeing SAP World Wide Technology Centene Zurich North America Illinois Institute of Technology U.S. Federal Reserve Northwest Community Healthcare IBM Discover Financial Services Raytheon Technologies Harper College Accenture Ford Motor Company BJC Healthcare University of Illinois Chicago

For the full list of 97 employers that made the list, click here.