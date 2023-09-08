Illinois

These are the best 30 employers in Illinois, according to new Forbes rankings

A total of 1,392 organizations made at least one state's list, with more than 250, including Google, Costco and others, being ranked in multiple states, including Illinois.

By Matt Stefanski

Companies across a wide variety of industries - from technology to agriculture to medicine - have made a list of the best employers in Illinois, according to state-by-state rankings compiled by Forbes.

The business magazine in late August released its fifth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State, providing readers a look at which companies are nearby options for those seeking employment, whether out of work or looking for a change. Through a partnership with the market research firm Statista, Forbes surveyed 70,000 workers at companies in all 50 states and the District Columbia regarding working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, company image, the potential for development and much more, according to the company.

According to the rankings, here are the top 30 employers in Illinois:

  1. Google
  2. Apple
  3. Salesforce
  4. John Deere
  5. Northwestern University
  6. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
  7. Thermo Fisher Scientific
  8. Aisin World Corp. of America
  9. Costco Wholesale
  10. Northrop Grumman
  11. Northwestern Medicine
  12. Microsoft
  13. Rush University
  14. Rush University Medical Center
  15. Boeing
  16. SAP
  17. World Wide Technology
  18. Centene
  19. Zurich North America
  20. Illinois Institute of Technology
  21. U.S. Federal Reserve
  22. Northwest Community Healthcare
  23. IBM
  24. Discover Financial Services
  25. Raytheon Technologies
  26. Harper College
  27. Accenture
  28. Ford Motor Company
  29. BJC Healthcare
  30. University of Illinois Chicago

For the full list of 97 employers that made the list, click here.

