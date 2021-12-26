Illinois Attorney General Updates Guide to Veterans Benefits

The Illinois attorney general’s office has released an updated guide of benefits for Illinois veterans and their families.

The “Benefits for Illinois Veterans” guide was put together by the attorney general’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau. It provides veterans and family members with information regarding help offered by state and federal law.

“My office is dedicated to ensuring that veterans and active duty service members receive the benefits they have earned,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement. “This comprehensive veterans’ benefits guide will ensure Illinois veterans and their families know their eligibility and how to apply for federal, state and municipal benefits.”

The 2022 edition includes information on new programs and benefits, including:

—Health care for women veterans;

—Veterans facing homelessness;

—Vietnam War-related exposure, such as to Agent Orange;

—The effects of contaminated water at Camp Lejeune;

—Illnesses linked to service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Additional information about services is available at the Military and Veterans Rights Bureau website.