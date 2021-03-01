‘I'll Never Forget It:' Chicago Police Officer Drives 90-Plus Miles to Return Man's Wallet

The past several months have been extremely difficult for John Barron, a teacher and high school football coach in northern Indiana.

Late last year, the beloved father and grandfather from Plymouth was diagnosed with the coronavirus and subsequently hospitalized.

"It was a time where I didn’t know if I was going to make it," he told NBC 5.

Barron recovered, and since then has been living every day to the fullest, even volunteering at a hospital to thank the nurses and doctors who saved his life.

The Indiana resident is also spending all the time he can with his grandson, Fitz. But on a recent visit to pick up Fitz in Chicago, Barron somehow misplaced his wallet.

The wallet was found by Jim Buckley, a Chicago police officer, who happened to stumble upon it while leaving the city's police academy in the West Loop.

Buckley decided to return the wallet to its rightful owner, but not in a may you might think, like putting it in the mail.

Instead, the Chicago police officer crossed state lines and made the 90-plus mile, roughly two hour trek to Plymouth on a Saturday.

"[The] post office could be backed up a little bit with all the snow we had," Buckley said. "I’m like what’s four hours? It’s not going to kill me. He needs his wallet, he needs his money, he needs his credit cards..."

I may never talk to him again, but I’ll never forget it. John Barron, Plymouth, Indiana, teacher and football coach

When the officer showed up at Barron's home, and his family opened the door, the scene quickly turned emotional.

"The daughter starts crying," Buckley said. "She’s like, 'Oh my god, my dad was panicking about this.'"

Barron and his family tried to at least provide officer Buckley with gas money, but he wouldn't accept, instead asking them to "pay it forward to someone else."

"I’ll never forget this guy," the coach said. "I may never talk to him again, but I’ll never forget it."

For Barron, the small act of kindness has had an enormous impact.

"Maybe this story will touch somebody, and it’ll inspire them to do something nice and get out of bed and look for opportunities to help others," he stated. "That’s what it’s done for me. The guy has been an inspiration to me...To know he's a police officer makes the story even better."