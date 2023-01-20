Do you remember watching "That '70s show" when it first debuted in the late-90s?

Brace yourself.

With the spinoff "That '90s Show" now released, those feeling nostalgic are likely not going to like what's coming next.

We are now further from 90s than "That '70s Show" was from the 70s when it premiered in 1998.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

No, you haven't been spending too much time in the Formans' basement -- it really has been that long.

We'll let that sink in.

The highly-anticipated new spinoff made its debut on Netflix Thursday, bringing back several members of the original cast and the show follows a new generation of teens in the famous Forman basement.

According to its description, the new series takes place in 1995, as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, who is played by Callie Haverda, spends a summer with her grandparents "where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red."

Two of the show's most iconic characters, played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, appear in the show.

Netflix first announced news of the spinoff last spring.

The streaming company has said the nearly the entire original cast will make special appearances in the new series, including Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez). And from the sound of things, they're all still alright.

One of few characters who won't be making a return to the show is Danny Masterson, who was charged with three rapes and recently stood trial. A mistrial was ultimately declared in Masterson's case after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Joining the new members of the cast are Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos, who all star as new Point Place teens.