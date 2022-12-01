Netflix Offers First Look at New ‘That '90s Show' Series as Official Trailer Released

Looks like the cast of "That '70s Show' is still hanging out... down the street.

Netflix has released a trailer for its new spinoff "That '90s Show," which follows a new generation of teens in the famous Forman basement.

According to its description, the new series takes place in 1995, as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, who is played by Callie Haverda, spends a summer with her grandparents "where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red."

Two of the show's most iconic characters, played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, appear in the trailer, to much applause.

Netflix first announced news of the spinoff in the spring.

Though not featured in the new first look, the streaming company has said the nearly the entire original cast will make special appearances in the new series, including Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez). And from the sound of things, they're all still alright.

One of few characters who won't be making a return to the show is Danny Masterson, who was charged with three rapes and recently stood trial. On Wednesday, the same day as the trailer's release, a mistrial was declared in Masterson's case after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Joining the new members of the cast are Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos, who all star as new Point Place teens.

The 10-episode series is set to premiere on Jan. 19.