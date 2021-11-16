If You Used TikTok App in Illinois, You Could Receive 6x More Money in Lawsuit

Illinois residents who have used TikTok or Musical.ly, or whose children have used the phone applications, could receive six times more money in a class action lawsuit.

According to a $92 million settlement proposal from TikTok's parent company ByteDance, plaintiffs allege that the two apps violated federal and state law by collecting and distributing users' personal data "without sufficient notice and consent."

Here's who can file claims:

All Illinois residents who used the apps within the state to create videos prior to Sept. 30, 2021.

All U.S. residents who used the apps prior to Sept. 30, 2021.

The lawsuit noted that eligible individuals may submit a claim on their own behalf or on behalf of their child under the age of 18. The deadline to submit a claim is March 1, 2022.

Click here to file a claim.

The video-sharing apps have denied all allegations from the complaint, the lawsuit stated.