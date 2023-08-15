IDOT worker crushed to death at Kendall County facility

A worker with the Illinois Department of Transportation has died after they were pinned between two large pieces of equipment in suburban Kendall County, police say.

According to authorities, the worker was inside the IDOT facility in the 8000 block of Route 47 in Kendall Township when they became pinned between the two pieces of equipment.

Life-saving measures were undertaken by the employee’s coworkers, but the man later died from his injuries, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives responded to the scene, and foul play is not suspected at this time.

No further information was immediately available.