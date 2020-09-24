‘I'd Do It Again': Dreadhead Cowboy Plans More Protests Similar to Dan Ryan Horse Ride

The "Dreadhead Cowboy" spoke Thursday afternoon, responding to criticism surrounding his protest riding a horse down the Dan Ryan Expressway this week.

In response to whether or not Adam Hollingsworth would repeat his ride, he responded, "yes, I'd do it again," saying he plans to continue his protests for "kids lives matter."

"I'm not giving up until I'm not the only one out there," Hollingsworth said in a press conference Thursday.

Hollingsworth said he's always been an animal lover and that horses changed his life around, then announcing plans to create a stable in Chicago for more children to have a similar experience.

Hollingsworth was charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty, a class 4 felony, on Tuesday, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. If convicted, he faces between one and six years in prison on the charge. In a bond hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered him held on a $25,000 bond, which he met for his release.

He said Thursday that he could have done "a little bit less" regarding the horse ride down the highway, but that he needed to make a statement.

Officials say Hollingsworth rode his horse onto the Dan Ryan Expressway just after 4 p.m. Monday, conducting a Facebook Live broadcast while on the highway, shouting “kids lives matter” as he rode the horse along the expressway. He was flanked by numerous motorcycles and other vehicles, and traffic was backed up as a result of the incident.

In preparation of his horse ride, Hollingsworth said he called the Illinois State Police to warn them, but never received a call back.

On Monday morning, Hollingsworth told his son, "daddy might be getting locked up today," to prepare him for the outcome of his protest, according to his press conference.

Authorities said he was previously charged with misdemeanors including reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, criminal trespass to state-supported property, obstruction of traffic, and operating a non-highway-vehicle on a highway in connection with the incident on Monday afternoon.

The horse suffered a bloody wound on one of its hooves and appeared to have sores on its sides from the saddled, officials said. It placed in the custody of Chicago Animal Care and Control.

Prosecutors on Wednesday said the horse, later transferred to the care of a stable, is in critical condition and may have to be euthanized as a result of its injuries.

Hollingsworth called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to support him after he assisted her in pushing the census movement this year, along with asking support from Kanye West and Chance the Rapper.