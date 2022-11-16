Ice Rink at Wrigley Field, Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park to Open for Season Friday

Chicago is starting to get festive. Snow has hit the ground, the city's "official" Christmas tree will get propped up soon and the famed Christkindlmarket is set to open shortly, too.

What's more? Two wintertime pastimes are due to debut for the season Friday, with the launch of Gallagher Way's new ice rink inside Wrigley Field and the return of the skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park.

Here's what to know about the two holiday events:

Winterland at Gallagher Way

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Chicagoans can lace up -- with skates, not cleats -- to hit Wrigley Field as a part of Gallagher Way's Winterland attraction.

In previous years, Gallagher Way placed an ice rink adjacent to the historic ballpark. But this time around, the 12,000-square-foot rink will actually be moved inside, tucked neatly in the right field.

Carnival games, ice tubing, an ice slide and the "Infield Express train" will also grace field, along with holiday music, food, beverages and more.

The holiday celebrations will stretch beyond the ballpark. Additional family-friendly festivities include a new carousel, the return of Santa’s Workshop, market vendors, as well as options to chow down.

Admission to Gallagher Way activities, including the Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville and Santa’s Workshop, will be free.

Tickets, priced at $5, will be required for access to the Wrigley Field portion of Winterland. Tickets are available for purchase now here. Separate tickets will be required to get on rides and to skate on the rink. Those who bring their own skates can enter the rink for $12. Access to the rink and skate rentals will cost $20.

Winterland will operate 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. The season will run until Jan. 8, 2023.

Ice Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park

Maggie Daley Park's popular attraction sends skaters weaving through a path twice the length of a traditional rink set in the Loop.

The track curves around a 40-foot climbing wall while the city’s skyline falls as the rink's backdrop.

Admission to the rink will be free Mondays through Thursdays and cost $5 Fridays through Sundays for those who bring their own skates. Skate rentals will range in price from $16 to $18. Reservations can be made now here.

The rink will operate seven days a week at the following hours:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2 to 4 p.m.

5 to 7 p.m.

8 to 10 p.m.

The season will run until March 5, 2023, weather permitting.