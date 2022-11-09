How to Visit the Christkindlmarket for the 2022 Holiday Season

Christkindlmarket, a marquee winter-time tradition, will soon swing into the area for its annual comeback — a sign that the holiday season is on the horizon.

The famed German-style market, named the top Christmas market in the country last year, reopens in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville on Nov. 18. For the first time, Christkindlmarket also will take residence at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, debuting Nov. 18, as well.

A longtime winter staple, the free holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods while listening to festive tunes.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"The unique shopping experience, cheerful live entertainment and original food and beverages like the imported mulled wine from Germany, called Glühwein, make the Christkindlmarket a preferred and popular destination," organizers said.

The locations at RiverEdge Park and Daley Plaza wrap up Christmas Eve, while the market at Gallagher Way goes on for a little while longer. Its last day will be New Year's Eve.

Hours of operation for each location are below:

The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago’s popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return.

RiverEdge Park

Thursdays: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sundays - 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Special hours Dec. 19 to Dec. 21: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Daley Plaza

Sundays to Thursdays: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Special hours Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wrigleyville