‘I Really Was Praying:' Community in Mourning After 8-Year-Old Girl Killed Monday

Family members and area residents are still in shock after an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed in Chicago’s Canaryville neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Dajore Wilson was supposed to start third grade on Tuesday, according to family members, but she was killed while riding in a car with her family.

Doreen Angone, a resident who lives near the scene of the shooting, said she was watching television when she heard gunshots near the intersection of 47th and Union Monday.

“We heard the gunshots, and we immediately looked at each other and said ‘that was gunshots,’” she said.

After the gunfire, the SUV that Wilson was riding in crashed into a tree.

“The mother got out, and she got the baby and put her on the ground,” Angone said. “She was on top of the baby screaming, and the baby wasn’t responding.”

According to Chicago police, the SUV was sitting at a stop light when a person in a black Dodge Charger pulled up alongside the vehicle. A person inside then opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Wilson was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital after being shot in the back, and she was later pronounced dead. A second woman, a 30-year-old, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The third victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the back and was also taken to the University of Chicago in serious condition.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the chilling moments after the shooting, with the girl’s mother screaming for help.

“I really thought the baby was going to make it. I really was praying,” Angone said.

Chicago police have released photos of the suspects’ vehicle and are still trying to come up with a motive in the shooting. They believe that someone else in the vehicle was the intended target, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, a community is left mourning after young life lost and calling for justice for the girl’s killer.

“We are once again asking for communities to help….bring this killer to justice,” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said.