UPDATE: Boy, 4, Found After Taken Inside Stolen Vehicle in Bridgeview

UPDATE:

The young boy was found late Monday night in Chicago and taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

EARLIER:

A suburban mother issued a desperate plea for her 4-year-old son's safe return Monday after the boy was inside his family's minivan when it was stolen outside a Bridgeview gas station.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening for Liam J. Barbarasa, who weighs 45 pounds and is four feet tall. He has blond hair and blue eyes and was wearing a black jacket, gray pants with a yellow stripe, white socks and no shoes, police said.

At approximately 5:37 p.m., Barbarasa was inside a 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van outside a 7-Eleven gas station when someone stole the vehicle.

The boy's father told police he went into the 7-Eleven to purchase food, and when he came out, he discovered the vehicle had been stolen.

The minivan was later spotted at 26th and California on the Southwest Side of Chicago, but police weren't able to determine if the boy was inside at the time.

At a news conference in the hours following his abduction, police as well as the young boy's family pleaded for his safe return.

"If anybody knows anything, please," said the boy's aunt. "It's a 4-year-old boy who's innocent. We just want him home safely."

Liam's mother, Maria Barbarasa, offered a message for her son, calling him the strongest and bravest boy she knows.

"Know that mama loves you," she stated. "I'm with you always."

The young boy's mother added she has no ill feelings toward whoever took the minivan - all she wants is her son back.

"I know you probably didn’t realize he was in there, and that’s ok," she stated. "Please leave him untouched, and just exit the vehicle."

The vehicle is a blue 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van with Illinois license L703520 and a United States Marine Corps sticker in the back window, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.