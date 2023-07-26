Indiana

I-65 in Northwest Indiana closed in both directions due to tanker crash; delays expected

Interstate 65 in Northwest Indiana is closed near Merriville and delays are expected due to a crash involving a tanker truck, the Indiana State Police said.

According to Sgt. Glen Fifeld, I-65 is closed in both directions and is being diverted at U.S. 30, or exit 253, and State Road 2, or exit 240.

"If you are stuck in the backup, please be patient," a tweet from Fifeld read.

According to officials the truck involved in the crash was placarded as "hazmat."

"We have to take extreme safety precautions for everyone's safety," Fifeld continued.

According to Total Traffic, delays and backups are reported from 61st Avenue.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

