I-57 lanes blocked following serious injury crash; delays, backups expected

Some lanes on I-57 North were closed and delays and backups were expected following a serious injury two-vehicle crash.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. in Posen, on I-57 North at Sibley.

ISP described the injuries as "serious." No further details were provided.

NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin noted those coming in from the south suburbs, including Tinley Park and Frankfort, could expect delays of up to 10 minutes. A detour was in place at 147th.

Photos and video from the scene showed heavy traffic, with emergency crews investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.