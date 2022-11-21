Southbound I-55 Shut Down After Crash Sends Car Airborne, Flipping Into Oncoming Traffic

Southbound lanes of Interstate 55 were shut down after a high-speed crash sent a vehicle airborne before it flipped multiple times into oncoming traffic, police said.

According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the expressway near Central Avenue in Cook County.

Authorities said the driver of one vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before it hit another vehicle and "went into the left side ditch" before "going airborne and flipping numerous times on the southbound side of Interstate 55" where it then struck another vehicle head-on.

All lanes were shut down following the crash and traffic was being diverted off at Harlem Avenue northbound.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The driver of the the initial vehicle and the vehicle struck head-on in the second crash were taken to an area hospital with injuries, but further details on the extent of those injuries weren't immediately released.

Check back for more on this developing story.