Huntley taekwondo instructor arrested on child pornography charges

A taekwondo instructor in north suburban Huntley was arrested on felony charges of distribution and possession of child pornography following a four-months-long investigation, according to authorities.

Allen Nguyen was taken into custody based on evidence gathered when authorities executed a search warrant at the home he was staying at in the 10400 block of Auburn Court on Tuesday, Huntley police said in a news release.

Nguyen, who was previously employed at Ha's Taekwondo in Lake of the Hills, was taken into custody on the following charges:

Class X felony reproduction or distribution of child pornography

Class X felony reproduction or distribution of child pornography involving a victim under 13

Class 2 felony possession/visual preproduction of child pornography on a computer/video involving a victim under 13

Class 2 felony possession/visual reproduction of child pornography on a computer/video

Huntley police began their investigation in June after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided the department with information from the Internet Crimes Against Children data system, authorities explained. That information pertained to the possible possession of child pornography by an unidentified internet subscriber, who was later determined to be Nguyen, according to police.

Ha's Taekwondo, where Nguyen previously worked, released a statement, saying he had no criminal record or warning signs. The business said police determined there is no connection between his arrested and the school and it takes student safety "very seriously."

"Our business practices have a strict set of guidelines and policies in place to ensure parents' trust in our school," the statement read, in part. "This trust is what has allowed Ha's Taekwondo to make a positive impact on people's lives for 23 years. We are committed to regaining this trust by bringing in a professional and implementing new security programs."

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at 847-515-5311. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the Huntley police tip line at 847-515-5333 or by texting TIP HUNTLEY and your message to 888777.

The complete statement from Ha's Taekwondo is below:

