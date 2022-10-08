Hunter's Moon Will Peak This Weekend. Here's When You Can See it Glow in Chicago

October's full moon will cast a glow imbued with tints of red and orange across Chicago this weekend — which is pretty on brand with spooky season.

Dubbed as the Hunter's Moon, the celestial phenomenon will reach its peak illumination just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Similar to September's full moon, commonly known as the Harvest Moon, the Hunter's Moon can be seen for multiple nights, according to Farmer's Almanac. The moon should drift into view shortly after sunset Saturday and linger in the skies through Monday.

Current forecast modules from National Weather Service point to mostly clear skies Saturday and a partly cloudy evening Sunday, so sky-gazers in the area may be able to catch prime sights of the moon.

According to popular belief, the moon was given its distinct name because it signaled the time to go hunting ahead of the of winter, Adler Planetarium noted.

The moon itself is simply the first full moon to follow the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon nearest to the autumnal equinox. This year, the Harvest Moon fell Sept. 10.