hunters moon

Hunter's Moon: What it Is and When You Can See it in the Chicago Area This Week

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

October's full moon, known as the Hunter's Moon, has arrived, but what does it mean and when is the best time to see it?

Similar to the Harvest Moon in September, the Hunter's Moon can be seen for multiple nights at the same time, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said the moon can be seen in the Chicago area through Thursday morning.

Moonrise will take place at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday and moonset is at 6:59 a.m. Thursday.

According to popular belief, the moon was named the Hunter's Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for cold winter months, the almanac reports.

But the moon itself is simply the first full moon to follow the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon nearest to the autumnal equinox. This year, the Harvest Moon occurred on Sept. 20.

Local

coronavirus illinois 6 seconds ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shots, Mask Mandate Update, Vaccines for Kids

illinois mask mandate 2 mins ago

Illinois Mask Mandate: When Pritzker Hopes the Requirement Will Be Lifted

This article tagged under:

hunters moonfull moon octoberfull moon october 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us