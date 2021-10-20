Hunter's Moon: What it Is and When You Can See it in the Chicago Area This Week

October's full moon, known as the Hunter's Moon, has arrived, but what does it mean and when is the best time to see it?

Similar to the Harvest Moon in September, the Hunter's Moon can be seen for multiple nights at the same time, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said the moon can be seen in the Chicago area through Thursday morning.

Moonrise will take place at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday and moonset is at 6:59 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the reason for the name -- it's time for hunting to prepare for the cold.



According to popular belief, the moon was named the Hunter's Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for cold winter months, the almanac reports.

But the moon itself is simply the first full moon to follow the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon nearest to the autumnal equinox. This year, the Harvest Moon occurred on Sept. 20.