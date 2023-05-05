How to Watch Local Chicago News During the Royal Coronation

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will take place alongside a host of events Saturday, May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey.

Their coronation -- the first the U.K. has seen in 70 years -- is expected to draw large crowds of royal fans for the event itself along with other parades, street parties and more.

The King's Procession, where Charles and Camilla will began their route to Westminster Abbey in a horse-drawn Diamond Jubilee State Coach, will begin at 10:20 a.m. local time, or 4:20 a.m. CT, according to the U.K government.

The actual coronation service begins at 11 a.m., or 5 a.m. CT, and will be available to watch on NBC 5.

For those looking to catch up with Chicago news on Saturday morning during the coronation ceremony, a one-hour local newscast will stream live at 8 a.m. on NBC Chicago News, our 24/7 streaming channel that can be found on Roku, Peacock, Samsung TV and Xumo Play, as well as on NBCChicago.com.