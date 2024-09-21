How to watch Sunday's Bears vs. Colts Week 3 matchup

The Chicago Bears are looking to bounce back from a primetime loss last week at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, hoping to notch their second win of the season this week against the Indianapolis Colts.

The rematch of Super Bowl 41 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis also comes as the Colts look to capture their first victory of the season, previously losing to the Texans in Week 1 and the Green Bay Packers in a 16-10 duel in Week 2.

Sunday's game kicks off at 12 p.m. central time on CBS, and will be available to all Illinois and Northwest Indiana residents.

However, Bears fans in Kenosha County, Wisconsin will have to look elsewhere to watch Sunday's matchup against the Colts, as southeastern Wisconsin residents will instead get the game between the Texans and Minnesota Vikings, which starts at the same time.

The game is also available for streaming for Paramount+ subscribers, as well as NFL+ and NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers.

Following their Week 3 clash with the Colts, the Bears will head back to Chicago and prepare for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Los Angeles Rams next week.