How to Get Your 2021 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Virtual Race Results

After finishing Chicago's 2021 virtual Shamrock Shuffle, there's an easy way to check race results online.

Participants can begin submitting their race results in their accounts on March 19 and have until 11:59 p.m. on March 21. Runners can also sync wearable devices to track the race such as an Apple Watch or Fitbit.

Here's how to discover your race results, according to Shamrock Shuffle officials:

Log in to your Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle account here Click "Your Registrations" in the menu at the top of the web page Select the distance completed in the event listing on the page Click "Submit Activity," when finished, then select "Add Manual Activity" or "Add from Wearable"

Note: Runners will receive an email confirmation when results are successfully submitted.

After results are submitted, the Shamrock Shuffle race will award runners with a finisher certificate, which can be found on an icon on the right side of the page.

Kicking off the St. Patrick's Day season, the Shamrock Shuffle is set to take place March 19 through March 21 from any location nationwide through the virtual race, and there's still time to register.

“For more than 40 years, the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle has brought the running community together for a celebration of health and movement,” said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. “While we wish we could be together in person, we’re excited for a new take on one of the city’s most celebrated running traditions.”

Runners can sign up now for the 8K, 2-Mile Walk or The Mile. An entry is $30 for United States residents and $55 for participants residing outside of the United States.

Shuffle participants will receive a Nike Dri-fit shirt, running belt, digital amenities and a personalized event bib number.

In order to register, participants under 18 years of age must have the registration completed by a parent or legal guardian. Runners must be 8 years of age or older as of March 19, according to race officials.

Though runners cannot cross the finish line in person, Shamrock Shuffle officials provided an online form of the tape here, as well as signage to put throughout the running path here.

Participants are encouraged to post photos along the journey using the hashtag #ShamrockShuffle.

The race has no designated start, finish or course route, according to the Shamrock Shuffle, requiring each running to monitor the distance and speed.