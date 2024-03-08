How Chicago sunrise, sunset times change once we ‘spring forward'

Don't forget: this weekend daylight saving time resumes for 2024.

At precisely 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will 'spring forward' by one hour. By the time that date rolls around, the Chicago area will see nearly 12 hours of sunlight per day, with the spring equinox coming just days later.

But how exactly will that change impact sunrise and sunset times for Chicago?

Friday, Chicago's sunrise time was 6:14 a.m., NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said, with Friday's sunset time set for 5:51 p.m.

On Sunday, after springing forward, those times will look more like 7:09 a.m. for a sunrise, and 6:52 p.m. for a sunset.

According to Jeanes, Chicago in March overall will gain an hour and 24 minutes of daylight.

"We gain one hour, 17 minutes in April," Jeanes went on to say. "As we get closer to June, we don't get as much daylight. July, obviously, we start losing daylight. After summer solstice, we lose the most amount of daylight in August."

If we did not change the clocks, Jeanes said, a mid-June sunrise would be around 4:15 a.m., and sunsets would be around 7:30 p.m. By springing forward however, sunrise time in mid-June will clock in around 5:15 p.m., with sunset around 8:30 p.m.