How and When to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks at Navy Pier

If you're looking for a Fourth of July fireworks show in Chicago, Navy Pier is the place go.
Fireworks at Navy Pier are at 9 p.m. every Wednesday and at 10 p.m. every Saturday, including the 4th of July Firework Spectacular on July 2.
If you can't make it to Navy Pier this Fourth of July weekend, you can still see the fireworks from a nearby location.
- Lakefront Path
- Maggie Daley Park
- Oak Street Beach
- North Avenue Beach
In addition to the fireworks, Navy Pier will host two free events on July 4th: Live on the Lake! and ARTS & AGENCY: Exploring the African American Quilting Tradition. There will also be Pixar Putt-Putt, where you can get more information and tickets here.
The schedule for other Chicagoland fireworks shows may be found here.