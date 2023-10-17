DeKalb County

House explosion, fire reported in DeKalb County

Police and firefighters are on the scene of a house explosion and fire in western DeKalb County.

According to authorities, the explosion occurred in the 5800 block of Goble Road in Earlville, approximately 75 miles from Chicago.

Goble Road is closed in both directions between Chicago Road and Bend Road, according to Total Traffic.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the explosion. We will update this story with details as they become available.

