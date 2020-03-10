Hospital Adds Virtual Visits for Those Worried They Have Coronavirus

Rush University Medical Center is offering virtual visits to people worried they might have the coronavirus.

Users can access the program at home or on their smart phone. After they answer some questions about their symptoms and exposure, they then are connected to a virtual visit with a doctor.

“If you have symptoms and exposure – we want to connect you to a physician at rush who can give you directions on what to do next prior to getting care in person,” said Amanda Tosto with Rush. “The virtual program is able to deliver care at home and is also reassuring people about their actual risk.”

Rush’s virtual program is open to anyone 18 older, 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. So far virtual visits have responded to 23 people who used them for concerns about coronavirus.