Hootie & the Blowfish's first tour in five years will hit Chicago next summer

Iconic rock band Hootie & the Blowfish will hit the road next summer for the first time in five years, and they will be hitting the Chicago area.

The band, which has won multiple Grammy Awards and landed numerous singles in the top spot on the charts, will tour with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain as part of the “Summer Camp With Trucks” tour, which will traverse North America during the summer months.

According to the band’s website, a tour date is set for Tinley Park’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Aug. 9, 2024.

For those fans who can’t make that show, the band will play Wisconsin’s Somerset Amphitheater on Aug. 8 and the Alpine Valley Music Theatre on Aug. 10.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, with early-access tickets available starting on Tuesday.

The Tinley Park venue will also play host to several other indelible acts from the 90s, including Creed, who will bring their “Summer of ‘99” tour to the suburbs on Aug. 16.