‘His Days Are Numbered': Alex DeBrincat Likely to Be Traded According to Reports

Alex DeBrincat's "days are numbered" as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a report from Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.
From the report, Seravalli claims there are four teams that put together "substantive and significant offers" for DeBrincat.
As a two-time 40-goal scorer, DeBrincat offers plenty of value to any team in the league. He scored a career-high 78 points last season, which was good for 78th in the NHL.
The scrappy winger is still 24-years old and is entering the beginning of his prime. He should generate plenty of ammunition to help general manager Kyle Davidson construct a full, successful rebuild.
The Blackhawks have reportedly shown interest in acquiring a first-round pick in Thursday's draft. They gave their own first-round pick for the draft to the Columbus Blue Jackets last summer in exchange for Seth Jones.
It's possible the Hawks could use DeBrincat to capture a first-rounder for Thursday's draft.
While there is surrounding controversy around DeBrincat's potential departure, there is the argument that the Blackhawks should be able to acquire a significant overhaul for his value and that DeBrincat, while 24, might not be able to survive the rebuild in his prime.
Either way, signs are starting to point to a jettison of the star winger.