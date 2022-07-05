Highland Park Officials Cancel July Events After Fatal Parade Shooting

Officials in Highland Park have canceled a series of July events after seven people were killed and dozens more were injured in a mass shooting at the city’s Fourth of July parade on Monday.

According to a press release, the city has canceled events through July 16 as a result of the shooting.

That includes Food Truck Thursdays, scheduled for July 7 and 14, the “Takeout Tuesday at the Lot” event on July 12, and the World Music Fest on July 16.

“The city extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the victims,” officials said in a statement.

The city is still reeling from Monday’s horrific shooting, with a gunman opening fire from a rooftop near the Fourth of July parade in downtown.

Seven people have died as a result of the shooting, and the suspect was arrested by police after he allegedly fled the scene while dressed in women’s clothing. After briefly crossing the state line into Wisconsin, the suspect allegedly returned to the northern suburbs and was arrested in Lake Forest.

Charges are expected to be filed in the case on Tuesday afternoon.