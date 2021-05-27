Highest Water Coaster in the World Comes to Hurricane Harbor This Summer

As part of Hurricane Harbor's reopening this season, the park will feature a new record-breaking water coaster, which adventure-seekers can ride at the "maximum" thrill level.

New to Hurricane Harbor this year, Tsunami Surge will be the tallest water coaster in the world, according to the park, standing 86-feet in the air. The coaster can reach a speed of 28 miles per hour amid enclosed tunnels, open air slides and five major drops.

The water park will open back up to the public in both Chicago and Rockford Saturday, following Six Flags Great America's reopening last month.

The waterpark will provide its own entry gate separate from Six Flags in Gurnee to allow for guests to choose which theme park to attend, according to officials. Guests can purchase tickets and make reservations for Hurricane Harbor Chicago starting at $39.99. Click here to book.

Six Flags Members and Great America Season Passholders will continue to receive free admission to Hurricane Harbor, as well as for Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Rockford, officials said.

As the coronavirus pandemic persists through the area, Six Flags created a list of safety protocols in May 2020, which will continue to be implemented with the reopening.

The theme parks require all guests and employees to wear masks throughout the visit and enforce card or mobile payments. According to the health and safety protocols, visitors can remove masks while in pools or on water park attractions.

When visiting the parks, guests should be prepared to receive a temperature check and practice social distancing. Six Flags is implementing a new parking web-based reservation system.

For a full list of Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor safety guidelines, click here.