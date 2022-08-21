High-Speed Crash Kills 1, Critically Injures Another in Oak Lawn, Police Say

One person is dead and one other person is in critical condition after a high-speed crash in suburban Oak Lawn Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of 110th Street and Cicero Avenue.

Details of the crash weren’t immediately available, but what is known is that one person died as a result of injuries suffered in the incident, while another person was taken to a nearby hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to Oak Lawn police.

A third individual was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

At this time, police say that speed and alcohol were likely “major factors” in the crash, according to a preliminary investigation at the scene.

Charges have not yet been filed in the case, but could potentially be forthcoming, according to authorities.