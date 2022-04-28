High School Student Fatally Struck by Amtrak Train on Chicago's Northwest Side

A high school student died after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday on the Northwest Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Amtrak's Hiawatha line train 332 struck the person about 9:30 a.m. just south of the Healy Metra stop in Chicago near Fullerton Ave. and Pulaski Rd., an Amtrak spokesperson said.

The Hiawatha line runs daily service between Milwaukee and Chicago.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Metra officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department, which responded to the scene, said the victim was a male high school student. His name hasn’t been released.

About 100 passengers would be transferred to an inbound Metra train as crews investigate, Amtrak said.

As a result of the incident, Amtrak trains 333 and 336 are canceled. Service is expected to resume this afternoon.

The Chicago-Sun Times wire contributed to this report.