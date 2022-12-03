Here's Where You Can Cut Down a Christmas Tree in the Chicago Area

It's that time of year where you may thinking about buying gifts for loved ones, planning your holiday meal and picking out a perfect Christmas tree.

For those especially adventurous, you can cut down your own trees across the Chicago area. Timber lots have been harvesting all sorts of trees, from firs to pines, throughout the seasons to take part in the holiday tradition.

Here are many options across the area:

Abbey's Farms

Visitors can browse through fields filled with scotch and pine trees, as well as Austrian and spruce trees. Other holiday goodies, such as wreaths and garlands, are available for purchase.

A saw is provided with a refundable $10 cash fee, and trees vary in price. Reservations must be made in advance.

The farm, located at 2855 Hart Rd. in Aurora, is open for the season through Dec. 23.

Richardson Adventure Farm

A selection of 50,000 trees of various sizes and shapes are scattered across the farm's 75 acres.

The trip includes a free wagon ride to and from the fields on top of a complimentary cup of hot chocolate or coffee. Wreaths and festive decorations also will be available for purchase.

The farm will shake and bale each tree. All cut-your-own trees are $79 plus tax.

The farm, located at 9407 Richardson Rd. in Spring Grove, will be open Nov. 25 through Dec. 11. However, cut-your-own sales end Dec. 4, meaning sales from then on will consist only of pre-cut Fraser and Canaan fir trees.

Pioneer Tree Farm

Pioneer Tree Farm will offer crops of pine, spruce, cedar and fir this season.

Wagon rides to and from the fields, and tree shaking and baling are included at no extra charge. Hand saws are provided, but visitors can bring their own. All trees are $80.

In addition to shopping for trees, visitors can stroll around for crafts and take part in pioneer activities, such as stopping by an authentic log cabin.

The farm, located at 4614 Pioneer Rd. in McHenry, will be open Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 3-4.

Larson's Family Farm

Larson's Family Farm's 18-acre field of evergreen if filled with Caanan and Concolor fir, blue spruce, Norway spruce, and Scotch and white pine.

The farm provides saws and services, including shaking and bailing, for free. All trees are $55 with tax.

The farm, located at 4404 Somonauk Rd. in Sandwich, will be open Nov. 25 through Dec. 11.

Anderson Tree Farm

Those in the market for Norway spruce, Colorado spruce or white pine trees can head to Anderson Tree Farm.

The farm provides shake-and-wrap services free of charge and offers visitors complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn.

The farm, located at 508 W. Route 126 in Plainfield, opened for the season Nov. 19.