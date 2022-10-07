Here's Where Harry Styles Went in Chicago Before His United Center Show Was Canceled

Thursday was not a great day for Harry Styles fans.

A mere three hours before night one of his six-show residency at Chicago's United Center was set to begin -- and, about 48 hours after dozens of people had set up camp in order get a good spot in the General Admission wrist band line -- the venue abruptly announced that Thursday's show would be canceled.

"Out of an abundance of caution," The United Center said in a statement posted to social media, "tonight's Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness."

Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oqsoXiBvFB — United Center (@UnitedCenter) October 6, 2022

Hundreds of helpless ticket holders to the sold out show responded to the message, which had been posted across the venue's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, with palpable frustration.

"Literally just drove 6 hours from 2 states away and paid 400 for a hotel and took off two days of work to be told it’s rescheduled for a day I can’t comeback 3 hours before????" one comment read.

Earlier, Harry Styles was spotted golfing in the Chicago area. According to the Harry Styles fan account @HSDMedia, which purports to track the daily whereabouts and social media activity of the former One Direction star, Styles arrived in town earlier this week and took in a game on the green.

Harry golfing in Illinois today - October 5 (via briguy820) pic.twitter.com/YtzcCCTYGC — HSD (@hsdaily) October 6, 2022

Harry golfing in Illinois today - October 5 (via isabelledyyer) pic.twitter.com/4fFOypzoaZ — HSD Media (@HSDMedia) October 6, 2022

More of Harry golfing in Illinois today - October 5 (via carolinecoyle_) pic.twitter.com/t3tuy8SKJz — HSD Media (@HSDMedia) October 6, 2022

The PGA Tour Twitter account even took notice, commenting on Styles' swing.

Sure his concerts are great but have you seen a @Harry_Styles stripe show? pic.twitter.com/kkD9VqpOii — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 6, 2022

One possible silver lining of Thursday's show cancellation is that tickets to the sold-out show may soon find new homes, since many individuals can no longer attend the concert on the rescheduled date.

"I have three tickets to the show that has been rescheduled," one Facebook comment on United Center's post reads. "Section 113, row 9, seats 1-3. unable to go and wanted to give someone else the chance to go before selling the tickets."