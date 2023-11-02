Here's when winter will officially start in the Chicago area

We may have had our first snow of the season this week, but winter is still more than a month away in the Northern Hemisphere.

Chicago typically sees its first trace of snowfall on Oct. 31, and that is exactly what happened this year, as the city measured 0.9 inches of snow on Halloween.

Despite that, the actual start of winter is still off in the distance.

According to NASA, the winter solstice this year will take place in the morning hours of Dec. 21 in the United States. That will also be the shortest day of the year in the city of Chicago, with roughly nine hours, seven minutes and 44 seconds of daylight.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The earliest sunset of the year will actually take place in early December, with the sun dipping below the horizon at 4:19 p.m. on multiple days, according to official sources.

The latest sunrise of the season will take place while days are technically getting longer, with the sun coming above the horizon at 7:18 a.m. on several days in early January.

While it will take quite a while for noticeable changes to the length of days, the good news is that by the end of January, Illinois will be seeing nearly 10 hours of daylight again, with sunset occurring after 5 p.m.