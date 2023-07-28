Here's when the school year will start for Chicago Public Schools students

Summer break will come to an end in a matter of weeks for some of the youngest Chicagoans.

While there's still plenty of time left for back-to-school shopping and to soak up more of the summer sunshine, class will be back in session in the blink of an eye.

The district's more than 300,000 students will return to school buildings on Monday, Aug. 21, according to the 2023-2024 academic calendar. Teachers and other personnel represented by the Chicago Teachers Union will head back a week earlier - on Monday, Aug. 14. Other school-based employees will return some time after the 14th, but prior to the 21st, as stated on the calendar.

In preparation of the new academic year, CPS is hosting a series of free back-to-school bashes, where families and students will have the chance to reconnect. A number of bashes are planned across the city through Aug. 18. Find the full list here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

If you have questions about what the new year will look like and district policies, information on meals offered at schools, the student code of conduct and attendance information can be found on the district's website.