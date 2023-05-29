Here's When Chicago's Pools are Expected to Open for 2023 Season

As we hit the Memorial Day holiday, Chicago residents are eager to get to their neighborhood pools for the summer of 2023, and those facilities are set to open in the near future.

The Chicago Park District manages a total of 50 outdoor pools and 27 indoor pools, and while lifeguard staffing issues have caused some changes to that arrangement, plenty of the facilities are still set to open soon.

According to the CPD’s website, pools are expected to open for the summer on June 23.

Pools generally remain open until the start of Chicago Public Schools’ classes, which occurs toward the end of August.

Indoor pools in the district are currently closed for staff trainings, according to park district officials.

The district is still hiring lifeguards for the summer, and applications remain open, with the next swim testing taking place on Sunday, according to officials.

More information can be found on the park district’s website.