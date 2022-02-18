Here's When Chicago Plans to Provide Update on Mask Mandate

As Illinois aims to lift its mask mandate by Feb. 28, a similar decision could be announced soon in Chicago, although the city is taking a different approach and not providing a specific timeline for such a move.

On Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is “not there yet” when speaking on plans to eliminate mask requirements, but the city's top doctor has since provided more insight on when changes may occur.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady explained earlier this week she is relying on a set of metrics to determine when restrictions can be lifted, and three out of four key metrics must be met to move forward with easing restrictions.

The metrics include test positivity, hospital beds occupied by COVID patients, ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and daily COVID cases. The seven-day rolling averages for each category need to be at a "low transmission" level, which is set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"When we reduce these measures, we increase our vulnerability of having transmission continue to go high," says Jessica Malaty Rivera, an epidemiologist at the Pandemic Prevention Institute. She joined LX News to talk about mask restrictions and what loosening them could mean for the nation.

During a Facebook live question-and-answer session, Arwady said she is "feeling optimistic," and a formal announcement regarding changes to the mask requirement will be made next week.

"We are almost down to these lower risk levels," the doctor explained, in part. "...We're really close, and it is really exciting."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Currently, Chicago has a mask mandate in place for indoor settings, along with a requirement that patrons in specific indoor establishments show a proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to gain entry.

City officials say that once three of the preceding four metrics hit the “lower transmission” level, that will start a two-week clock, known as an “incubation cycle.”

After those two weeks, if the numbers remain within the “lower transmission” category, then officials would move to remove mitigations that are in place.

But Arwady noted that the full two-week period may not be reached before the lifting begins.

"If it is not the 28th it won't be long after would be my expectation," she explained. "We got to see the day to get there. That's just that's just how it is...And we're getting really close and that is thanks to Chicagoans."