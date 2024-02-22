Here's when and where to pick up your Shamrock Shuffle packet

The 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is in a month, but the packet pick-up dates are within the next few weeks.

Before you can race, you need to pick up your packet with your event bib number, timing device and more items each participant needs in order to run or walk in the race.

Packet pick-up is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 22 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 23 at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park.

Participants need to pick up their packet on a packet pick-up day, as they will not be available on the day of the race.

If you cannot pick up your packet on the designated days, someone else can go and pick up your packet if they show your Packet Pick-up ticket. The ticket will be sent to the participant via email.

Still need to register for the race and want a discount on your registration?

Click here to read more about the 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle and how to get your discount code.