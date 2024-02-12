chicago news

Here's what makes paczki different from your traditional doughnut

While technically a type of doughnut, paczki aren't the common sweet treats you'll find at a typical grocery store year-round.

However, there's a brief period each year when the Polish pastries are in the spotlight. And that time is upon us.

Like clockwork on Fat Tuesday, bakeries serve dozens upon dozens of the deep-fried pastries, which are often filled with jam, cream or custard. While the tradition dates back centuries, it still holds strong in Chicago to this day.

So, the question begs -- what exactly sets paczki apart from your typical dougnut?

Dobra Bielinski, the owner of Chicago's Delightful Pastries bakery, previously told the Smithsonian magazine that while similar to other fried pastries, paczki aren't just a doughnut with another name. Paczki dough is richer and heavier than what you'll find in a typical American doughnut.

The richness can be chalked up to the ingredients -- yeast, eggs, milk and plenty of butter.

Paczki, pronounced "puhnch-kee" date back to the 1700s, when people would traditionally use up foods to ensure they wouldn't be wasted during Lent, a 40-day period of fasting in Christianity.

"Families would use up their eggs, butter and sugar and fruit by treating themselves one last time before Lent began with these rich donuts," according to an article from the Michigan State University extension.

The tradition expanded to Chicago and other communities where a large number of Polish individuals settled during the 20th century. Since then, many people have come to enjoy paczki -- regardless of their background or religion.

They've gotten so popular, most major grocery stores stock paczki weeks ahead of Fat Tuesday.

Looking to get your hands on some paczki or maybe you want to try it for the first time?

Here are more than 30 businesses serving up the treats in the Chicago area.

