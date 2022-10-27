Here's How You Can Get Free Fries at McDonald's Once a Week For The Rest of 2022

McDonald's is looking to give a new meaning to Friday for the rest of this year, offering free medium fries as part of a promotion once a week until the year's end.

With any $1 minimum mobile order and pay purchase in the app, customers can pick up free medium fries to go along with it.

Inside the McDonald's app, the promotion will appear in the "Deals" tab as the "Free Fries Friday," where the additional item can be selected alongside the free fries.

The promotion comes amid a flurry of other McDonald's offers, including adult Happy Meals, Boo Buckets and the return of the McRib.

Free Fries Friday is only available on the McDonald's app, and your card won't be charged until you arrive at the restaurant to pick up your order. Orders can be picked up curbside and via drive-thru as well.

The offer applies through the end of 2022, with the final Friday of the year falling on Dec. 30.