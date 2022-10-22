McDonalds

The ‘Boo Bucket' at McDonald's is Back, But It Won't Be For Long

The iconic McDonald's Halloween pails were brought back this year and are available until supplies last through Halloween

Following a prolonged absence after originally being released in 1986, an iconic Halloween item is back at McDonald's.

However, time is quickly running out to get your hands on one.

The Halloween pails, known as "Boo Buckets", were a staple of spooky season for several years before they "vanished for a while."

The iconic buckets, which come in green, orange and white, returned to McDonald's restaurants on Oct. 18. The pails will only be available through Oct. 31, while supplies last. With the popularity of the buckets' long-awaited return, some locations may already be out of Boo Buckets.

While the Boo Buckets have supplied a dose of nostalgia to many, that's not the only McDonald's deadline quickly approaching.

One day before that, Oct. 30, is the final day McDonald's new, limited edition Adult Happy meals are available for purchase. While those don't come with a Halloween bucket, they are accompanied by other treats, as well as a $12.29 price tag -- although some are listed on eBay for as much as $300,000.

How to Get a McDonald's Halloween Pail

If you're looking to get one - whether for yourself, children or grandchildren - it's pretty easy.

All you'll have to do is purchase a Happy Meal and choose from either a hamburger, cheeseburger or chicken nuggets. Your meal will be delivered in the pail, which you'll get instead of a typical Happy Meal toy.

Even after Halloween comes and goes, your pail can still serve a purpose.

McDonald's shared a photo showing some of the creative ways you can put your pail to good use and "keep their spooky spirit alive" long past October.

Suggestions include creating planters, turning the pails into drums and even using them as home décor.

