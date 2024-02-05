Here's how to get your I-PASS sticker tag, what it will cost, and more

Another massive change is coming to the Illinois Tollway this year, as the agency phases out its bulky transponder units in favor of sticker tags for vehicles using the system.

The sticker tags are now available at numerous locations, including at Jewel-Osco and RoadRanger stores, and the agency is encouraging motorists to make the switch.

So how will they work? How much will they cost? And how many can you obtain? Here’s everything you need to know about the new program.

Where can I get a sticker tag?

According to officials, the sticker tags can now be obtained at Illinois Tollway Customer Service centers, as well as at Jewel-Osco and RoadRanger stores in the Chicago area.

Sticker tags can also be purchased online via the Illinois Tollway’s website. Account users will need to log into their accounts to place an order for a new transponder, and will need to select "windshield-mounted" for transponder type in order to receive their stickers.

Motorists are also encouraged to check their mailing address to ensure that the stickers will be delivered to the proper location, with shipping happening within 14 business days.

How much will the tags cost?

The new sticker tags will be available free of charge at Customer Service centers and via the Illinois Tollway website, according to officials.

There will be a retail service fee assessed at Jewel-Osco and RoadRanger stores, the agency says.

How long will it take for my sticker to become active?

According to the Illinois Tollway, the sticker tags will be immediately ready for use on their roadways once it is linked to an I-PASS account, which can be done via the Tollway's mobile app or via the Tollway's website.

This process should be completed within 15 days of receiving the new sticker tag.

The stickers will be ready for use within 24 hours on the Chicago Skyway, as well as other E-ZPass roadways across the U.S.

Will I need to move the sticker between cars?

Unlike a transponder, which can be moved from car-to-car, the new sticker tags I-PASS is using must remain on the vehicle they are linked to.

The same I-PASS account can use multiple stickers however, so if you have multiple cars, then you must get a unique sticker for each vehicle and register them via the Illinois Tollway’s website.

I had to provide a deposit for my transponder. What happens to that money?

According to the Illinois Tollway, the $10 transponder deposit will be transferred into the customer’s I-PASS toll account once their new sticker tag is registered with the account.

Can I still use my transponder?

If your transponder still works and has not passed its expiration date, then it can continue to be used, according to officials.

If I make the switch, what do I do with my old transponder?

Illinois Tollway officials remind motorists that they should not discard their transponders into the trash, but should instead seek out a recycling location in their area, as the devices contain lithium-ion batteries.

A website will allow motorists to find a lithium-ion battery recycling program in their area.