Here are the fast food menu items with the most calories – and an Illinois chain is not in the top 10

By NBC Chicago Staff

Convenience and price are often top of mind when we're eating on the go, making fast food restaurants a common stop for those needing a quick bite while out and about.

Though it's no secret that fast food is not exactly healthy, not all menu items and restaurant chains are created equal.

Recent data from pricelisto.com analyzed the nutritional value of menu items at 47 different restaurant chains in the U.S., ranking them to discover the most caloric option at each restaurant.

Perhaps more notable than the chains that lead the list are the ones that don't. Despite being three of the most popular fast food chains in the country, Chicago-based McDonald's, Burger King and KFC all avoided the top 10.

Topping the infamous list was Hardee's with their Fried Chicken 12 piece and six biscuits, coming in at a whopping 6,490 calories, more than triple the daily recommended amount.

Taking second place was Papa John's "Philly Cheesesteak XL Stuffed Crust," amounting to a staggering 4,590 calories.

Closing out the top three are nachos from Moe's with all the toppings, which totals 4,334 calories, not too far behind the heaviest option from Papa John's.

Other chains landing in the top 10 include Little Caesars, Pizza Hut, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jimmy John's, all offering menu options in excess of 2,000 calories.

As for how the most recognizable chains fared, Subway's most caloric option eclipsed all of McDonald's, Burger King and KFC, with two options at 1,720 calories, good for 13th place.

Burger King's "Bacon King Burger" finished right behind Subway in 14th place, with that sandwich packing 1,710 calories.

McDonald's closed out the top 20 with their "Big Breakfast with Hotcakes," which clocks in at 1,340 calories.

As for KFC, the world-famous fried chicken chain didn't appear until near the bottom of the list, with a Chicken Pot Pie coming in at 720 calories, 44th out of 47 chains ranked.

The full list of chains and their most caloric menu item can be found below:

            Rank           Restaurant           Item           Calories 
          1         Hardee's         Fried Chicken 12 Piece & 6 Biscuits         6490 
          2         Papa John's         Philly Cheesesteak Xxl Stuffed Crust         4590 
          3         Moe's         Nachos         4334 
          4         Little Caesars         Detroit Style Deep Dish Specialty Pizza, 5 Meat Feast         3500 
          5         Pizza Hut         Loaded Pepperoni Feast Large Cheesy Bites Pizza         3153 
          6         Buffalo Wild Wings         30 Count Traditional Wings (Drums Only)         2240 
          7         Jimmy John's         The J.J. Gargantuan         2160 
          8         Checkers and Rally’s         20 Pc Classic Wings (Garlic Parmesan)         2040 
          9         Culvers         3 Piece Northwoods Walleye Dinner         1930 
          10         Shake Shack         Double Down Fries         1910 
          11         Freddy's         Lrg Signature Turtle Concrete Frozen Custard         1820 
          12         Zaxby's         Large Wings & Things (No Sauce)         1768 
          13         Subway         Big Hot Pastrami Wrap/Bacon, Egg & Cheese/8" Pizza Meatball         1720 
          14         Burger King         Bacon King Burger         1710 
          15         McAlister's Deli         Big & Bold Sandwich The Italian (12-Inch)         1620 
          16         Sonic Drive-In         Large Oreo Peanut Butter Shake         1580 
          17         Firehouse Subs         Large Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket         1500 
          18         Dairy Queen         6 Piece Sauced & Tossed Honey Bbq Chicken Strip Basket         1480 
          19         Marco's Pizza         12" Italiano Sub         1470 
          20         McDonald's         Big Breakfast with Hotcakes         1340 
          21         Five Guys         Large Fries         1314 
          22         Wingstop         Large Louisiana Voodoo Fries         1180 
          23         Jack In The Box         Shake, Oreo Cookie w/ Whipped Topping 24 Oz         1170 
          24         Dunkin Donuts         Large Butter Pecan Swirl Frozen Coffee w/ Cream         1160 
          25         Panera Bread         Chicken & Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt on Baguette         1110 
          26         QDOBA         Southwest Steak Burrito         1110 
          27         Whataburger         Mushroom Swiss Burger         1110 
          28         El Pollo Loco         Chips & Queso Blanco (Regular)         1080 
          29         Del Taco         Epic Cali Bacon Burrito (Carne Asada Steak)         1050 
          30         Krispy Kreme         Krispy Kreme Chillers Chocolate Chocolate 20oz/Lotta Latte 20 Oz/Mocha Dream 20 Oz         1050 
          31         Wendy's         Baconator Burger         1010 
          32         Dutch Bros         Large Golden Eagle/Large Golden Eagle Dutch Freeze/Large White Chocolate         1000 
          33         Chick-Fil-A         30 Ct Chick-Fil-A Nuggets/30 Ct Heart-Shaped Tray/30 Ct Chick-Fil-A Nuggets Football-Shaped Tray         950 
          34         Taco Bell         Fries Bell Grande         950 
          35         Tropical Smoothie Café         Chicken Chorizo Wrap         880 
          36         Bojangles         Macaroni 'N Cheese         870 
          37         Popeyes         Large Homestyle Mac N Cheese          850 
          38         Crumbl         Jammy Heart/Red Velvet Cupcake         840 
          39         Chipotle         Large Chips         810 
          40         Church's         Cob Sandwich         810 
          41         Arbys         Buffalo Chicken Wrap/Large Mint Chocolate Shake         790 
          42         Raising Cane's         Sandwich         780 
          43         Dominos         Italian Sausage Marinara in Bread Bowl         740 
          44         KFC        Chicken Pot Pie         720 
          45         Starbucks         Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap         640 
          46         In-N-Out Burger         Double-Double with Onion Burger/Chocolate Shake/ Strawberry Shake         610 
          47         Panda Express         Fried Rice         520 

