Here are the fast food menu items with the most calories – and an Illinois chain is not in the top 10

Convenience and price are often top of mind when we're eating on the go, making fast food restaurants a common stop for those needing a quick bite while out and about.

Though it's no secret that fast food is not exactly healthy, not all menu items and restaurant chains are created equal.

Recent data from pricelisto.com analyzed the nutritional value of menu items at 47 different restaurant chains in the U.S., ranking them to discover the most caloric option at each restaurant.

Perhaps more notable than the chains that lead the list are the ones that don't. Despite being three of the most popular fast food chains in the country, Chicago-based McDonald's, Burger King and KFC all avoided the top 10.

Topping the infamous list was Hardee's with their Fried Chicken 12 piece and six biscuits, coming in at a whopping 6,490 calories, more than triple the daily recommended amount.

Taking second place was Papa John's "Philly Cheesesteak XL Stuffed Crust," amounting to a staggering 4,590 calories.

Closing out the top three are nachos from Moe's with all the toppings, which totals 4,334 calories, not too far behind the heaviest option from Papa John's.

Other chains landing in the top 10 include Little Caesars, Pizza Hut, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jimmy John's, all offering menu options in excess of 2,000 calories.

As for how the most recognizable chains fared, Subway's most caloric option eclipsed all of McDonald's, Burger King and KFC, with two options at 1,720 calories, good for 13th place.

Burger King's "Bacon King Burger" finished right behind Subway in 14th place, with that sandwich packing 1,710 calories.

McDonald's closed out the top 20 with their "Big Breakfast with Hotcakes," which clocks in at 1,340 calories.

As for KFC, the world-famous fried chicken chain didn't appear until near the bottom of the list, with a Chicken Pot Pie coming in at 720 calories, 44th out of 47 chains ranked.

The full list of chains and their most caloric menu item can be found below: