Here are 10 places you can go strawberry picking in Illinois and beyond this summer

By NBC Chicago Staff

If you're looking to spend a day picking baskets of fresh, delicious strawberries this summer - you're in luck. Thankfully, you don't have to travel far.

Visit a farm as soon as you can because the strawberry season is short, spanning through July. So, pack the car and make a day trip to the nearest strawberry farm.

Here are a number of places you can find the freshest berries in Illinois and beyond.

Stade's Farm & Market

  • Address: 3709 Miller Rd., McHenry
  • For more information, click here.

Heider's Berry Farm

  • Address: 1106 N. Queen Anne Rd., Woodstock
  • For more information, click here.

Jefferies Orchard

  • 1016 Jefferies Rd., Springfield
  • For more information, click here.

Cody's Farm & Orchard

  • Address: ​19502 River Rd., Marengo
  • For more information, click here.

McCann Berry Farm

  • Address: 18110 Kishwaukee Valley Rd., Woodstock
  • For more information, click here.

Tom's Farm Market

  • Address: 10214 Algonquin Rd., Huntley
  • For more information, click here.

Johnson's Farm Produce

  • Address: 8960 East Ridge Rd., Hobart, Indiana
  • For more information, click here.

Thompson Strawberry Farm

  • Address: 6621 156th Ave., Bristol, Wisconsin
  • For more information, click here.

Sunberry Orchard Farm

  • Address: 3712 Greenwood Rd., Woodstock
  • For more information, click here.

Olive Berry Acres

  • Address: 2575 West Mine Rd., Mazon
  • For more information, click here.

