Here are 10 places you can go strawberry picking in Illinois and beyond this summer

If you're looking to spend a day picking baskets of fresh, delicious strawberries this summer - you're in luck. Thankfully, you don't have to travel far.

Visit a farm as soon as you can because the strawberry season is short, spanning through July. So, pack the car and make a day trip to the nearest strawberry farm.

Here are a number of places you can find the freshest berries in Illinois and beyond.

Stade's Farm & Market

Address: 3709 Miller Rd., McHenry

For more information, click here.

Heider's Berry Farm

Address: 1106 N. Queen Anne Rd., Woodstock

For more information, click here.

Jefferies Orchard

1016 Jefferies Rd., Springfield

For more information, click here.

Cody's Farm & Orchard

Address: ​19502 River Rd., Marengo

For more information, click here.

McCann Berry Farm

Address: 18110 Kishwaukee Valley Rd., Woodstock

For more information, click here.

Tom's Farm Market

Address: 10214 Algonquin Rd., Huntley

For more information, click here.

Johnson's Farm Produce

Address: 8960 East Ridge Rd., Hobart, Indiana

For more information, click here.

Thompson Strawberry Farm

Address: 6621 156th Ave., Bristol, Wisconsin

For more information, click here.

Sunberry Orchard Farm

Address: 3712 Greenwood Rd., Woodstock

For more information, click here.

Olive Berry Acres