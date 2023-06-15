2 big strawberry festivals are coming to the Chicago suburbs this month

It's strawberry festival season in Illinois -- and two upcoming suburban strawberry festivals are ripe for the plucking.

Saturday and Sunday will mark the second and final weekend of Windy Acres Farm's 2023 Strawberry Festival, located in suburban Geneva. The festival also took place June 10 and 11.

According to organizers, Windy Acres' Strawberry Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with farm gates opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m. The festival includes "lots of freshly picked strawberries," along with other strawberry treats including homemade fresh strawberry shortcake, strawberry rhubarb pie, tars, breads and more.

The festival will also have a handful of family-friendly activities and entertainment, including a zipline, mini-golf, train rides, a beer garden, a live DJ and more.

Festival tickets are required for entry. The festival is located at Windy Acres Farm, at 37w446 Fabyan Pkwy in Geneva.

Later this month, Long Grove's annual Strawberry Festival is set to take place.

"Sweet summertime fun returns when Strawberry Festival, an annual family tradition, takes over historic downtown Long Grove June 23rd through 25th," a post from the town reads. "The highlight of the summer fest season that inspires thousands to turn out to Long Grove year after year for decades is upping the ante for 2023."

In addition to strawberry goodies, Long Grove's strawberry festival includes live music, a pie eating contest, a family friendly carnival and more.

Hours for the festival are 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are required. The festival takes place in downtown Long Grove, at 145 Old McHenry Road.