Heavy Police Presence at Rockford East High School; Authorities Believe Shooting Report is ‘False'

Police were responding to reports of a possible shooting at Rockford East High School Wednesday morning, sparking a massive response from first responders over what authorities said looked to be a "false report."

Rockford Police said they were still investigating the scene as of 8:40 a.m.

"At this time, we are working on confirming details, but it looks to be a false report," the department tweeted. "We are clearing the building as we speak and further updates will be posted."

Large police presence at East High School for reports of a shooting. At this time, we are working on confirming details, but it looks to be a false report. We are clearing the building as we speak and further updates will be posted here. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 12, 2023

Images from the scene showed a massive response around the school, with a number of squad cars and fire trucks at the scene.

The school was placed on lockdown as the district reported "a heavy police presence."

"We’re working to confirm details," Rockford Public Schools 205 wrote on Facebook. "Traffic is being routed to the Schnucks on Charles Street."

Check back for more on this developing story.