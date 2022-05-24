Illinois Officials React to Texas School Shooting That Left 14 Students, 1 Teacher Dead

Illinois political leaders are expressing their shock and disgust after a gunman killed at least 14 children and one teacher at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says that at least 14 children and one teacher were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The gunman in the shooting was fatally shot, according to Texas officials.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the mass shooting “heartwrenching and enraging” in a social media post.

“It is heartwrenching and enraging to hear the news of the elementary students and their teacher gunned down in Texas,” the governor said. “My prayers are with their families, and my resolve is with all Americans who are working to end senseless gun violence wherever it occurs.”

Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly called the shooting "despicable," and called on her fellow political leaders to take action.

"Today some parents in Uvalde, Texas will experience the worst day of their lives - panicked, rushing to pick up their child from school, but learning their child will never come home," she said. "Too many parents know this pain. It's despicable. We can't go on like this."

Illinois' Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton says her "heart aches" for the families of those killed.

"When we drop our little one off at school each morning, we expect to pick her up at the end of the day," she said. "As a mom, my heart aches for the families and the entire Robb Elementary School community. I'm lifting them in prayer. This is not normal. We must unite to end gun violence."

