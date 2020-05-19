Harry Caray’s Restaurant Has Creative Idea to Allow for Social Distancing in Eateries

While restaurants are still restricted to carry-out and delivery service under Illinois’ stay-at-home order, one iconic Chicago eatery is putting forward a creative proposal to emphasize social distancing.

The Harry Caray’s restaurant group, operating locations in Chicago, Rosemont and Lombard, has temporarily closed all of its locations due to the pandemic, but when the day comes that the restaurants can reopen, albeit with restrictions, the group is prepared with the ultimate social distancing tool:

Harry Caray mannequins, and lots of them:

“Since Harry loved being with people, we thought having a bunch of ‘Harrys’ filling empty seats would be a way to have some Harry-style fun!” the restaurant group said in a statement. “Guests could also get a great photo-op while maintaining a safe environment.”

According to the state of Illinois’ phased reopening plan, restaurants will not be allowed to reopen to dine-in service until Phase Four. That phase, which can’t begin until late June at the earliest, would also come with social distancing restrictions and other measures in place, allowing diners to be safe while eating in restaurants.