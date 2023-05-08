Here's your chance to be in the room where it happened.

Critically acclaimed and Tony-award winning musical Hamilton is set to return to Chicago Sept. 13, for a "multi-week engagement," a press release from Broadway in Chicago reads, with individual tickets set to go on sale Tuesday.

Group tickets for groups of nine or more are currently on sale, the release continues.

According to the release, tickets to Hamilton range from $42.50 to $323.50, with a "select number of premium tickets available."

A calendar on Broadway in Chicago shows Hamilton playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre through Dec. 3.

Hamilton, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "has taken the story of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education," the release says.

More information about the show can be found here.