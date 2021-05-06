Half Acre Agrees to Sale of Lincoln Avenue Brewery

Chicago’s Half Acre Beer Company has reached an agreement to sell its original location to a brewing company, according to a press release.

The deal between Half Acre and Chicagoland-based brewing company, Hop Butcher For the World, is set to be closed later this year.

The agreement allows Hop Butcher to take over the 13,000-squar foot brewery and tap room located at 4257 North Lincoln Ave. in the city’s North Center neighborhood.

“We have been enamored with Half Acre – both its beers and its people – well before Hop Butcher For The World was even a company. To be able to call them friends – but also to now have an opportunity to brew our beers in these ‘hallowed halls of hoppy beers’ - is about as good as it gets for our crew and our growing brewery,” Hop Butcher co-founder Jeremiah Zimmer said in a press release.

Half Acre has been brewed and sold out of the Lincoln Ave. facility since 2008 and still operates a production facility on Balmoral Avenue.

“In beer, much of the language and the way of things is about movement and evolution. This transition allows Half Acre to keep moving, try new things and provide that very same opportunity to people we respect,” said Half Acre founder Gabriel Magliaro. “We look forward to highlighting and helping define what it means for two growing breweries to link histories in this way.”

Hop Butcher is known for its hop-forward IPAs and self-distributes its lineup of over 160 different beers throughout the Chicago-land area.